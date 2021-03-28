Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Konate did not play in both of RB Leipzig's games against Liverpool in their last-16 Champions League tie

Liverpool are looking at RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate as one of a number of options to strengthen at centre-back this summer.

It has been reported the Reds are finalising a deal external-link for the 21-year-old France Under-21 international.

But they are considering a few players as well as Ozan Kabak, who joined them on loan from Schalke in January.

Liverpool are expected to sign only one of them and a lot depends on the decision they make about Kabak.

The Anfield club have an option to buy the 21-year-old Turkish international for £18m - with add-on clauses - at the end of the season, but do not need to activate it until June.

Kabak has made five league appearances for Liverpool after being signed to help ease their injury problems in central defence, while he also played both legs as Jurgen Klopp's side overcame RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Konate was on the bench for the German side for both games as they were beaten 4-0 on aggregate.

He is currently part of the France squad at the European U21 Championship and did not play in the 1-0 defeat by Denmark before starting in the 2-0 victory over Russia.