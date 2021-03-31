Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lauren Wade, Jennifer McDade and Casey Howe have all played for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland internationals Lauren Wade, Casey Howe and Jennifer McDade have joined Glentoran for their defence of the Women's Premiership title.

Wade, who will miss Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 play-off through injury, last played for Glasgow City while Howe has switched from rivals Linfield.

Former Crusaders and Linfield defender McDade moves to the Oval from Shelbourne.

Glentoran won the 2020 Women's Premiership title by three points.

The new Women's Premiership season kicks-off on 28 April.

Winger Wade, 27, returns for her second spell with Glentoran after initially joining from her native Coleraine in 2012.

In 2015, she earned a two-year scholarship with Carson-Newman University in the USA and went on to play for in Throttur Reykjavik in Iceland and in the Champions League with Glasgow City, where she scored a famous goal in the quarter-finals.

Wade made her Northern Ireland debut as a 16-year-old and played a vital role in the historic Euro 2022 qualifying campaign under Kenny Shiels.

Striker Howe makes the move across Belfast from Linfield. She made her Northern Ireland debut aged 17 and has featured in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League for the Blues.

The Fermanagh player, 18, netted nine goals in eight games for Linfield last season.

McDade came through the youth system with Crusaders before accepting a one-year scholarship with Southern Mississippi University. She signed for Linfield after returning from the States where she won three Premiership titles, the NIFL League Cup and County Antrim Cup.

She signed for Shelbourne in 2019 and has returned to the Women's Premiership after a 18-month spell with the Dublin club.

Glentoran have also announced that Murray and Lesley Winder and joined the club's coaching staff.