Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

After Thursday's World Cup qualifying defeat by Italy was followed up by another loss against the USA on Sunday, Ian Baraclough needs to pick Northern Ireland up to go again against Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Although it is still early days, Northern Ireland's second qualifier is being dubbed as a must-win match for Baraclough to keep any hopes of World Cup qualification alive.

There are a few key decisions to make when deciding who starts in Parma, and this is your chance to have your say.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell or Conor Hazard? A competitive debut for Dion Charles? Who joins Steven Davis in midfield?

Step into Baraclough's shoes and select your starting XI to take on Bulgaria. Don't forget to share your results!