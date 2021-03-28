Kosovo v Sweden

KosovoKosovo19:45SwedenSweden
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Portugal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Luxembourg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|R. of Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Lithuania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Montenegro
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Norway
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Latvia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|6
|Gibraltar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Romania
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Armenia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|North Macedonia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|5
|Liechtenstein
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|6
|Iceland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0