World Cup Qualifying - European
UkraineUkraine19:45FinlandFinland
Venue: Kiev Olympic Stadium

Ukraine v Finland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia21105414
2Portugal21103214
3Luxembourg11001013
4Azerbaijan100101-10
5R. of Ireland200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France20201102
2Bos-Herze10102201
3Finland10102201
4Ukraine10101101
5Kazakhstan10100001

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21107344
2Belgium21104224
3Belarus11004223
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria10102201
3Scotland10102201
4Faroe Islands10101101
5Moldova10101101
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22007256
2Montenegro22006246
3Netherlands21014403
4Norway21013303
5Latvia200214-30
6Gibraltar200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22005236
2Slovenia21012203
3Croatia21011103
4Slovakia20202202
5Cyprus201101-11
6Malta201135-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Albania11001013
3Poland10103301
4Hungary10103301
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11003213
3Armenia11001013
4North Macedonia100123-10
5Liechtenstein100101-10
6Iceland100103-30
