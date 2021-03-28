Kazakhstan v France

Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-3-2
- 15Mokin
- 23Bystrov
- 4Erlanov
- 2Maliy
- 3Alip
- 7Valiullin
- 10Muzhikov
- 8Tagybergen
- 14Vassiljev
- 13Nurgaliev
- 20Fedin
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 5Samorodov
- 6Usenov
- 9Astanov
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 12Seysen
- 16Tungyshbayev
- 17Dosmagambetov
- 18Orazov
- 19Karimov
- 21Beysebekov
- 22Marochkin
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lloris
- 12Dubois
- 18Zouma
- 5Lenglet
- 19Digne
- 6Pogba
- 13Ndombele
- 11Dembélé
- 7Griezmann
- 8Lemar
- 20Martial
Substitutes
- 2Pavard
- 3Mendy
- 4Varane
- 9Giroud
- 10Mbappé
- 14Rabiot
- 15Coman
- 16Mandanda
- 17Sissoko
- 21Hernández
- 22Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Ousmane Dembélé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruslan Valiullin (Kazakhstan).
Offside, France. Clément Lenglet tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Foul by Paul Pogba (France).
Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Pogba (France).
Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Lemar (France).
Offside, Kazakhstan. Alexandr Mokin tries a through ball, but Maxim Fedin is caught offside.
Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Pogba (France).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.