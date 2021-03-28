World Cup Qualifying - European
KazakhstanKazakhstan0FranceFrance0

Kazakhstan v France

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 15Mokin
  • 23Bystrov
  • 4Erlanov
  • 2Maliy
  • 3Alip
  • 7Valiullin
  • 10Muzhikov
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 13Nurgaliev
  • 20Fedin

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 5Samorodov
  • 6Usenov
  • 9Astanov
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 12Seysen
  • 16Tungyshbayev
  • 17Dosmagambetov
  • 18Orazov
  • 19Karimov
  • 21Beysebekov
  • 22Marochkin

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 12Dubois
  • 18Zouma
  • 5Lenglet
  • 19Digne
  • 6Pogba
  • 13Ndombele
  • 11Dembélé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 8Lemar
  • 20Martial

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 3Mendy
  • 4Varane
  • 9Giroud
  • 10Mbappé
  • 14Rabiot
  • 15Coman
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Sissoko
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ruslan Valiullin (Kazakhstan).

  4. Post update

    Offside, France. Clément Lenglet tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (France).

  7. Post update

    Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (France).

  9. Post update

    Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Lemar (France).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Kazakhstan. Alexandr Mokin tries a through ball, but Maxim Fedin is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (France).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

