Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Joe Walsh has helped Lincoln City keep clean sheets in nine of his 19 appearances in all competitions this season

Lincoln City defender Joe Walsh has signed a new deal with the Imps.

Walsh, 28, who joined Lincoln in August 2020 from MK Dons, has now put pen to paper on what the promotion-chasing club call a "long-term" deal tying him to Sincil Bank until at least 2023.

Injuries have limited Walsh to 19 appearances in all competitions.

But Imps boss Michael Appleton said: "When available this season, his performances have been outstanding. He is an important player for us."

He has now missed the Imps' last 11 games, starting with the EFL Trophy exit to Sunderland, during which Lincoln have won just twice to drop from top to fourth in the League One table.

Walsh added: "My focus is to finish this season successfully, and to get back from injury as soon as I can."