Rabbi Matondo joined Schalke from Manchester City for £9.6m in 2019

Wales duo Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo were racially abused on social media following Saturday's win over Mexico.

Swansea City centre-back Cabango and Stoke City forward Matondo, both 20, started Wales' 1-0 victory.

They were both sent abusive messages on Instagram, prompting Matondo to criticise the social media platform.

"And it continues... another week of Instagram doing absolutely nothing about racial abuse," Matondo wrote on Twitter.

"My Instagram will get taken down if I post any clips from my games though... priorities."

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has been asked to comment, as has the Football Association of Wales.

Former Manchester City youngster Matondo, who is on loan at Stoke from German club Schalke, made his eighth Wales appearance in the Mexico game, while Cabango won just his third senior cap.

The duo join a long list of footballers who have been racially abused on social media in recent months including Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Reece James and Cabango's Swansea team-mate Yan Dhanda.

Last week Manchester United midfielder Fred said "we cannot feed that culture" of racism after he was racially abused on social media following his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester.