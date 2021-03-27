Last updated on .From the section Scotland

World Cup qualifying Group F: Israel v Scotland Venue: Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:30

Scotland face their second World Cup qualifier on Sunday against Israel and we asked you which 11 players you would like to see start.

As tends to be the way with football these days, 4-3-3 was the favoured formation, although manager Steve Clarke opted for a 5-3-2 in Thursday's draw with Austria.

Fans are still happy with David Marshall in goal and Stephen O'Donnell, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson in defence. However, BBC Sport readers want to see Tierney play left centre-back as opposed to left of a three at the back.

Scott McTominay and John McGinn are shoe-ins for the midfield following their performances against the Austrians but Callum McGregor was the next most selected central midfielder.

And, up front, supporters want to see Che Adams given a first start alongside regulars Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie.