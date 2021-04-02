Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle have won just twice in their last 18 Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle could have Allan Saint-Maximin back for the visit of Tottenham but expect to still be without top goalscorer Callum Wilson.

Steve Bruce also confirmed that Isaac Hayden is out for the season with a knee injury sustained against Brighton.

Tottenham are boosted by the news that both Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon are available for selection.

However, they will be without full-backs Matt Doherty and Ben Davies for the trip to St James' Park.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle badly need a lift and a win but it is hard to see them getting either here. If fans were allowed into grounds then the Toon Army would be laying into the Magpies, and rightly so.

Tottenham have had their problems recently too, but they were decent in their win over Aston Villa last time out.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost five of their past six Premier League home games against Tottenham, having only suffered four defeats in the previous 26 top-flight meetings at St James' Park.

Tottenham could win four consecutive away league fixtures against Newcastle for the first time in their history.

Spurs won this fixture 3-1 last season - it was Jose Mourinho's first Premier League away victory against Newcastle at the eighth attempt (D3, L4).

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won just twice in 18 Premier League games (D5, L11). Their total of 11 points during that period is the lowest in the division.

Their only home league clean sheet this season came against champions Liverpool in a 0-0 draw in December.

Both teams have scored in a league-high 11 of Newcastle's home matches this season, including all six fixtures at St James' Park in 2021.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles has scored Newcastle's last two league goals, both at St James' Park. The most recent Newcastle player to score in three successive home league matches was Papiss Cisse in 2013.

