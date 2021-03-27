Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Seamus Coleman said that the Irish showed a lack of urgency in the shock Luxembourg defeat

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman described the shock 1-0 World Cup qualifier defeat by Luxembourg as a "horrible and embarrassing night".

The Republic's World Cup hopes look now in tatters after two opening defeats and Coleman said the Irish "didn't deserve anything from the game".

"We got what we deserved which was nothing," said the Everton full-back.

"I don't think we demanded the ball enough and looked to break them down as quickly as we could."

Speaking on Sky Sports, Coleman added: "It's a very embarrassing night for us as international players.

"It is what it is. We got beaten 1-0 at home to Luxembourg. That's no disrespect to Luxembourg. They improved obviously.

"Did we expect to win? I don't know as players if that was their mindset. It certainly wasn't my mindset and I would like to think it wasn't any of our players' mindset but we got turned over and as players we've got to weather the storm now.

"It's going to be tough. We're going to get criticism. It's going to be deserved criticism."

Coleman, who acknowledged that it was the "worst night" of his international career, added that it was up to the players to accept the blame for Saturday's shock defeat.

"I've never hidden behind the manager at club level and I never hide behind the manager at international level."

The Everton said the performance had also "tainted" the international debut of 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who made a number of fine saves before Gerson Rodrigues' 85th-minute winner for the 98th-ranked visitors.

