Glentoran beat the Reds 1-0 at the Oval when the sides last met in the league last month

Danske Bank Premiership Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-offs: 19:30 and 19:45 BST Coverage: Live video stream of Coleraine v Larne on the BBC Sport website; text updates and in-play clips on the BBC Sport NI website

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says his team can "beat anybody" as they prepare to take on in-form Glentoran at Solitude.

The Reds beat title-chasers Coleraine on Saturday and sit five points behind the third-placed Glens, who have won 10 of their last 12 games.

"Glentoran are on a brilliant run and Mick (McDermott) has done a fantastic job there," said McLaughlin.

"You don't want anybody stretching away and it's important we get the win."

Cliftonville are also a team in good form and the 2-1 win over the Bannsiders, which followed a draw at Larne, maintained their challenge for a European place.

"If we play and work as hard as we have in the last two games we're more than capable of beating anybody, so we're looking forward to the Glentoran game, but it will be tough," added McLaughlin.

Bouncing back

"We let ourselves down a bit going into Christmas but the response since then has been superb and we've only had two defeats since Christmas.

"Glentoran they are one of the top sides in the division but we can beat anybody - when you are playing teams in around you in the top six it is important you take as many points off them as as you can."

The Glens struck late to defeat Crusaders 1-0 on Saturday and boss Mick McDermott is relishing a test against Cliftonville.

"Solitude is a tough place to go - they signed a lot of players in January and strengthened well," he said.

Glens striker Jay Donnelly celebrates his injury-time winner against Crusaders on Saturday

"They got a great result on Saturday so they will have a bit of belief as well but we're looking forward to it."

Coleraine have slipped 10 points behind pacesetters Linfield following the weekend defeat which saw their 17-game unbeaten run come to an end. .

Bannsiders striker Eoin Bradley is suspended for the Showgrounds meeting with a Larne side coming off a 2-2 draw with Glenavon.

The Lurgan Blues welcome bottom side Dungannon Swifts to Mourneview Park while Ballymena United host Carrick Rangers.

Crusaders will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when Stephen Baxter's out-of-form side travel to take on Portadown.