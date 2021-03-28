David Healy and Jamie Mulgrew

Linfield boss David Healy has said he has no doubt that current captain Jamie Mulgrew will manage the club "in the coming seasons".

Healy revealed that the 34-year-old has been involved with the squad while out injured and may take on more of a coaching role from the summer onwards.

"I've told Jamie I'm basically keeping this seat warm for him," Healy said.

"I speak to Jamie regularly about different things as he knows the football club inside out."

Mulgrew, who joined the Blues in 2005 and has made over 600 appearances during a trophy-laden career, signed a one-year contract extension in February which will keep him at Windsor Park until the end of next season.

Speaking after Linfield's 1-0 win away to Portadown on Saturday, former Northern Ireland striker Healy said he does not know how long the midfielder will be out injured for, but that he is still playing a role with the squad.

"This is something we will do moving forward into the summer and the full-time scenario we want to go down. Jamie is not only an experienced player but he has done some of his coaching badges and aspires to be a coach," Healy continued.

"We have had him in and around [the squad] the last couple of games. It is not ideal for Jamie when he is not playing but you can bounce things off him.

"I have no doubt he will go on and manage Linfield in the coming seasons so for him to be in and around is good."