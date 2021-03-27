Match ends, Croatia 1, Cyprus 0.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric became Croatia's most-capped player as his side defeated Group H rivals Cyprus in their World Cup qualifier.
Midfielder Modric, who made his debut in 2006, surpassed former defender Darijo Srna's record of 134 caps.
The 35-year-old captained his side who, despite creating 17 chances, found it difficult to break down the Cypriots.
The only goal of the game came in the 40th minute when Mario Pasalic headed in from close range.
Line-ups
Croatia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Livakovic
- 2VrsaljkoSubstituted forJuranovicat 45'minutes
- 6Lovren
- 5Caleta-CarBooked at 48mins
- 3Barisic
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forVlasicat 66'minutes
- 15PasalicSubstituted forOrsicat 66'minutes
- 4PerisicBooked at 69minsSubstituted forKovacicat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14BudimirSubstituted forKramaricat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kovacic
- 9Kramaric
- 12L Kalinic
- 13Vlasic
- 16Uremovic
- 17Lovric
- 18Orsic
- 19Badelj
- 20Juranovic
- 21Vida
- 22Melnjak
- 23Sluga
Cyprus
Formation 3-4-3
- 12DemetriouSubstituted forMichaelat 39'minutes
- 13Kousoulos
- 16Soteriou
- 19LaifisSubstituted forAndreouat 82'minutes
- 2Psaltis
- 18ArtymatasSubstituted forKastanosat 67'minutes
- 8Kyriakou
- 4Ioannou
- 21TzionisSubstituted forPapoulisat 67'minutes
- 9IliaSubstituted forSotiriouat 45'minutes
- 23Pittas
Substitutes
- 1Panagi
- 3Andreou
- 5Katelaris
- 6Gogic
- 7Antoniou
- 10Sotiriou
- 11Avraam
- 14Roushias
- 15Papoulis
- 17Loizou
- 20Kastanos
- 22Michael
- Referee:
- Kristo Tohver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Croatia 1, Cyprus 0.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Stelios Andreou.
Post update
Offside, Cyprus. Fotios Papoulis tries a through ball, but Ioannis Pittas is caught offside.
Booking
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).
Post update
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Paris Psaltis.
Post update
Josip Juranovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Ioannou (Cyprus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Post update
Offside, Cyprus. Nicolas Ioannou tries a through ball, but Ioannis Pittas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cyprus. Stelios Andreou replaces Konstantinos Laifis because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Mateo Kovacic replaces Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Croatia).
Post update
Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ivan Perisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).