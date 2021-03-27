World Cup Qualifying - European
CroatiaCroatia1CyprusCyprus0

Croatia 1-0 Cyprus: Luka Modric sets caps record in World Cup qualifier win

Luka Modric
Luka Modric (left) made his full international debut against Argentina in 2006

Real Madrid's Luka Modric became Croatia's most-capped player as his side defeated Group H rivals Cyprus in their World Cup qualifier.

Midfielder Modric, who made his debut in 2006, surpassed former defender Darijo Srna's record of 134 caps.

The 35-year-old captained his side who, despite creating 17 chances, found it difficult to break down the Cypriots.

The only goal of the game came in the 40th minute when Mario Pasalic headed in from close range.

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2VrsaljkoSubstituted forJuranovicat 45'minutes
  • 6Lovren
  • 5Caleta-CarBooked at 48mins
  • 3Barisic
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forVlasicat 66'minutes
  • 15PasalicSubstituted forOrsicat 66'minutes
  • 4PerisicBooked at 69minsSubstituted forKovacicat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14BudimirSubstituted forKramaricat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Kramaric
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 16Uremovic
  • 17Lovric
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Juranovic
  • 21Vida
  • 22Melnjak
  • 23Sluga

Cyprus

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12DemetriouSubstituted forMichaelat 39'minutes
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 16Soteriou
  • 19LaifisSubstituted forAndreouat 82'minutes
  • 2Psaltis
  • 18ArtymatasSubstituted forKastanosat 67'minutes
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 4Ioannou
  • 21TzionisSubstituted forPapoulisat 67'minutes
  • 9IliaSubstituted forSotiriouat 45'minutes
  • 23Pittas

Substitutes

  • 1Panagi
  • 3Andreou
  • 5Katelaris
  • 6Gogic
  • 7Antoniou
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 11Avraam
  • 14Roushias
  • 15Papoulis
  • 17Loizou
  • 20Kastanos
  • 22Michael
Referee:
Kristo Tohver

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home17
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Croatia 1, Cyprus 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Croatia 1, Cyprus 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Stelios Andreou.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Cyprus. Fotios Papoulis tries a through ball, but Ioannis Pittas is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).

  7. Post update

    Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Paris Psaltis.

  10. Post update

    Josip Juranovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Ioannou (Cyprus).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Cyprus. Nicolas Ioannou tries a through ball, but Ioannis Pittas is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Cyprus. Stelios Andreou replaces Konstantinos Laifis because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Mateo Kovacic replaces Ivan Perisic.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Croatia).

  18. Post update

    Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th March 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belarus11004223
3Belgium11003123
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria10102201
3Scotland10102201
4Faroe Islands10101101
5Moldova10101101
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22007256
2Montenegro22006246
3Netherlands21014403
4Norway21013303
5Latvia200214-30
6Gibraltar200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22005236
2Slovenia21012203
3Croatia21011103
4Slovakia10100001
5Cyprus201101-11
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Albania11001013
3Poland10103301
4Hungary10103301
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11003213
3Armenia11001013
4North Macedonia100123-10
5Liechtenstein100101-10
6Iceland100103-30
