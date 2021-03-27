Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Newcastle United are preparing a £8m bid for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.(Sun) external-link

Scott Brown may be preparing to join Aberdeen as player-coach but his former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the midfielder could return to Parkhead as manager one day. (Record) external-link

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is expected to return to Celtic following his loan spell at Marseille, who have stalled on a £4.5m permanent deal. (Sun) external-link

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has returned to the position as favourite to become the next Celtic manager. (Record) external-link

Keith Gillespie believes Nicky Butt can help his other former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane succeed at Celtic, if the latter becomes manager. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier is stepping up his recovery from injury during the international break and a new contract could be on the table for the right-back. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is ready to give striker Che Adams his first international start against Israel on Sunday after he came off the bench for his debut in the draw with Austria. (Record) external-link

Around 5,000 fans will be allowed into the Bloomfield Stadium and Clarke has urged his Scotland players to embrace playing in front of a crowd again. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Stephen Glass faces high expectations as Aberdeen manager but nothing compared to what Sir Alex Ferguson's Pittodrie replacement Ian Porterfield experienced, says ex-Don Billy Stark. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Scotland and Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna believes Aberdeen fans must thank his former Pittodrie manager Derek McInnes, who left the club this month after eight years. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

McKenna says McInnes was "a massive influence" on his career. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Promotion-chasing Dundee "will get a huge lift" from their comeback win over Dunfermline Athletic, says Dens Park manager James McPake. (Courier - subscription required) external-link