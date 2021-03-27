Scottish Gossip: Ajer, Celtic, Newcastle, Ntcham, Rangers, Tavernier, Scotland
Newcastle United are preparing a £8m bid for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.(Sun)
Scott Brown may be preparing to join Aberdeen as player-coach but his former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the midfielder could return to Parkhead as manager one day. (Record)
Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is expected to return to Celtic following his loan spell at Marseille, who have stalled on a £4.5m permanent deal. (Sun)
Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has returned to the position as favourite to become the next Celtic manager. (Record)
Keith Gillespie believes Nicky Butt can help his other former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane succeed at Celtic, if the latter becomes manager. (Herald - subscription required)
Rangers captain James Tavernier is stepping up his recovery from injury during the international break and a new contract could be on the table for the right-back. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is ready to give striker Che Adams his first international start against Israel on Sunday after he came off the bench for his debut in the draw with Austria. (Record)
Around 5,000 fans will be allowed into the Bloomfield Stadium and Clarke has urged his Scotland players to embrace playing in front of a crowd again. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Stephen Glass faces high expectations as Aberdeen manager but nothing compared to what Sir Alex Ferguson's Pittodrie replacement Ian Porterfield experienced, says ex-Don Billy Stark. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Scotland and Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna believes Aberdeen fans must thank his former Pittodrie manager Derek McInnes, who left the club this month after eight years. (Scotsman - subscription required)
McKenna says McInnes was "a massive influence" on his career. (Herald - subscription required)
Promotion-chasing Dundee "will get a huge lift" from their comeback win over Dunfermline Athletic, says Dens Park manager James McPake. (Courier - subscription required)
Scotland's senior football clubs have claimed up £540,000 a month for furloughed staff from the UK Government's job retention scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Celtic and Rangers receiving up to £350,000 in December. (Sun)