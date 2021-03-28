Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shiels said he does not know if Dungannon Swifts captain Douglas Wilson will play for the club again

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels has revealed his captain Douglas Wilson informed him of his decision to join Ballymena United the night before they played the Sky Blues.

Wilson started as Swifts captain on Saturday as Ballymena won 5-1.

However, he was subbed after 40 minutes with Dungannon 2-0 down.

"I've got my captain ringing me the night before the game, telling me he's signing for the opposition," said Shiels.

"So, how do you deal with that? I get a phone call on Friday night by Dougie Wilson to say that he's signing for Ballymena the night before we play Ballymena.

"So you tell me, has he let me down, has he let his teammates down? I don't know."

Shiels was appointed Swifts boss at the start of March with the former Northern Ireland international continuing his role as coach of the NI women's team, who are managed by his father Kenny Shiels.

Kenny Shiels also served as Ballymena United boss between 2001 and 2005.

In an interview posted on the club's YouTube channel external-link , Swifts manager Shiels said he does not know if Wilson will play for the Stangmore Park outfit again.

He also said he hooked Wilson before half-time because "his performance wasn't good enough".

After expressing disappointment at his team's performance and detailing the difficulties in trying to convey his managerial philosophy to his players during a hectic playing schedule, the former Rangers forward added: "My plan is to have a settled team for next season.

"We've got too many players. I've told the board there are too many, we have to balance the squad, we don't have enough in some areas and too many in others.

"I have to learn what I need to strengthen in the summer and what I want to keep."