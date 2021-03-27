Everton striker Simone Magill has said the Women's Super League's new broadcasting deal is "going to take the whole game to the next level".

From next season, WSL games will be shown live across the BBC and Sky in the three-year deal.

The BBC will broadcast 22 live matches, with a minimum of 18 shown on BBC TV.

"The game's been growing year on year, but this is by far and away one of the biggest things that has happened," said the Northern Ireland international.

"I think that's key in growing the game and getting young girls involved. They can sit at home, turn on the TV and say, 'look, there's girls playing football professionally, that's what I want to do'."

Magill was the first woman from Northern Ireland to sign a full-time professional football contract in 2017, four years after joining Everton as an 18-year-old.

"Hopefully with these deals coming in, it can give girls that extra push to say, 'the money's there, the investment's there, I can go for this and this can be a full-time profession for me'," she said.

"I think that before, getting the resources, trying to find a platform where that was a possibility was kind of hard to come by, so I just think that this is fantastic."

'It's going to enhance the league further'

Magill added that "it's always been such a shame" that domestic leagues were not made as "readily available" for people to watch following a big step-up of interest in women's football during the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments.

"Now this is going to change, so hopefully the game is just going to explode and we can keep building and building on it and get it to a really top level," the 26-year-old said.

"We're all excited that we're going to be on this stage week in, week out for everybody to watch.

"We recognise that with that will come a lot of the sort of scrutiny and criticism that happens in the men's game, but that's something that the women's game has never really had.

"It's putting our game on the stage where we want it to be, so I just think it's really exciting. Everybody's going to want to be on top of their game.

"The league is probably one of the best leagues in the world and I think coming off the back end of securing deals like this, it's only going to take it that step further."

NI to face Ukraine in Euro 2022 play-off

Magill returned to the Northern Ireland squad for February's friendly with England after missing the final two Euro 2022 qualifiers in December because of injury. The 6-0 defeat at St. George's Park was the sole friendly for Kenny Shiels' side before April's Euro 2022 play-off with Ukraine.

Despite the scoreline, Magill believes the friendly was the "perfect thing" to help the team prepare for the two-legged play-off. Northern Ireland play the first leg in Ukraine on 9 April before the return fixture at Seaview four the follownig Tuesday.

"You look at that England squad and pretty much all of them are playing in the WSL. They're in a full-time environment and they're training every day," added Magill, who who has scored 15 goals in 55 international appearances.

"A lot of the girls that are home playing in the Irish league, they are still juggling football and working full-time so we're always going to be slightly behind from that point of view.

"But I think it was good just for everyone to test themselves against a top, top nation to see just what that gap is.

"We want to have a little bit of a reality check and we want to see just how far we still need to go. It puts things into a lot of perspective. We know that no matter who we're going to face it's going to be tough and we have to be on our best game."