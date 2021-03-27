Last updated on .From the section Irish

Martin Donnelly opened the scoring at Mourneview Park

Glenavon twice came from a goal behind to hold Larne in an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Irish Premiership at Mourneview Park.

The in-form Matthew Fitzpatrick cancelled out Martin Donnelly's opener for Larne but the visitors led at the break through David McDaid.

Larne looked comfortable until Conan Byrne won and scored a penalty with 17 minutes to play.

Tiernan Lynch's side remain in fourth position while Glenavon stay in eighth.

After a bright opening with little goal-mouth action, Larne broke the deadlock on 18 minutes when McDaid danced his way into the area and found Donnelly, who beat Glenavon keeper Craig Hyland with a low finish.

However Glenavon responded four minutes later. Conor Devlin saved Gareth McCaffrey's effort but the ball broke to Fitzpatrick who powered home a low effort.

McDaid spun and fired wide from 10 yards but got the goal he had craved six minutes before the break. The forward tapped home from two yards out after Jeff Hughes' header bounced off the post and left Hyland stranded.

After the restart, Hyland produced a smart stop to deny Mark Randall before a brilliant save to tip John Herron's long-range effort over the top.

The game calmed down until Byrne brought Glenavon level with 17 minutes to play. The midfielder was brought down by Josh Robinson as he broke into the area and there were few complaints as referee Tim Marshall pointed straight to the spot.

Byrne dusted himself down to stick the penalty straight down the middle to equalise for the Lurgan Blues. Luke McKendry had a long-range effort well over the top as Larne searched for a late winner but both sides had to settle for a point-a-piece.