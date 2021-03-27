Last updated on .From the section Inverness CT

Scott Allan has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle from Hibernian on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder recently made his return to the Hibs first team after being diagnosed with the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The 29-year-old former Celtic and Birmingham City player has made four substitute appearances in 2021.

Allan could make his Inverness debut in Saturday's home Scottish Championship match against Arbroath.