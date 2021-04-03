Dunfermline Athletic v Heart of Midlothian

Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|22
|14
|4
|4
|50
|24
|26
|46
|2
|Raith Rovers
|22
|10
|6
|6
|39
|27
|12
|36
|3
|Dundee
|21
|9
|6
|6
|40
|37
|3
|33
|4
|Inverness CT
|22
|7
|9
|6
|28
|23
|5
|30
|5
|Dunfermline
|21
|8
|6
|7
|30
|28
|2
|30
|6
|Queen of Sth
|22
|9
|3
|10
|36
|44
|-8
|30
|7
|Ayr
|22
|6
|8
|8
|28
|27
|1
|26
|8
|Morton
|22
|6
|7
|9
|19
|27
|-8
|25
|9
|Arbroath
|22
|5
|7
|10
|17
|27
|-10
|22
|10
|Alloa
|22
|4
|6
|12
|26
|49
|-23
|18
