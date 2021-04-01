Arsenal v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka withdrew from the latest England squad because of a muscle problem

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will assess Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, who are nursing respective hamstring and hip injuries.

Willian has missed successive matches with a calf issue but has been pictured back in training and could return to contention.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has recovered from the knee problem which ruled him out of the past three games.

Jordan Henderson is still injured, as are long-term absentees Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big game for Liverpool and their top-four hopes at the start of a big week for the Reds - they have the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

It is hard to know what sort of test they will get from Arsenal, though, because we saw how good, and bad, the Gunners can be in their 3-3 draw with West Ham last time out.

I am not sure how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has got any hair left after watching that - he must have been tearing it out at times.

Liverpool cannot really afford to rest anyone here, even though Jurgen Klopp would probably like to. They need a win to stay close to Chelsea, who are in fourth place, and I think they will get it.

As for Real? That tie is 50-50. Real are improving, but they are not the force they were. Liverpool have to play the team, not the name, and if they can sort their home form out then they have a decent chance of going through.

Prediction: 1-2

They have gone 12 matches in all competitions without a shutout

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have earned just two victories in their past 20 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D9, L9), winning 2-0 in August 2011 and 4-3 in August 2016.

No Premier League fixture has produced more goals than the 166 between Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners defeated the Reds 2-1 at the Emirates in July and are vying to beat them in consecutive home league games for the first time since April 2015.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost just one of their past eight home Premier League games (W4, D3).

They could record back-to-back top-flight home wins for the first time since the start of the season, when they beat West Ham and Sheffield United.

The Gunners have failed to score in 10 Premier League matches in 2020-21, one short of their highest total in a 38-game season (set in 2005-06).

Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts against Liverpool.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score in all five of his top-flight appearances versus Liverpool, failing to register a single shot on target.

Liverpool