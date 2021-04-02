Leicester City v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison has missed Leicester's last six games through injury

TEAM NEWS

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has recovered from a hip problem, while full-back Ricardo Pereira is also fit after overcoming a hamstring strain.

However, wingers Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under remain sidelined.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reported no injury concerns but will continue to assess those players coming back from international duty.

City are expected to recall goalkeeper Ederson, who was rested in the FA Cup win against Everton.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This should be an excellent game between two teams who are extremely good at what they do.

Leicester will carry a threat on the break even if they don't see much of the ball - Jamie Vardy's presence ensures that.

It will be close, but I think Manchester City's quality on the ball will see them through - again.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are vying to complete a league double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1986-87 season.

The Foxes, who won 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium in September, can become the first team to score six top-flight goals in a season against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Leicester City

Leicester's last top-flight victory against a side who began the day top of the table came at Manchester United in January 1998.

They are winless in 15 subsequent Premier League games against the league leaders, losing 13.

The Foxes have lost six home league matches this season - Everton are the only top-half side with a worse record.

Jamie Vardy has eight goals in nine top-flight games against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, twice as many as any other player has scored against sides managed by the Spaniard.

Vardy, who has just one goal in his past 16 appearances, has scored two of his three Premier League hat-tricks against Guardiola's City.

Manchester City