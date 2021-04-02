Leicester City v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
Leicester midfielder James Maddison has recovered from a hip problem, while full-back Ricardo Pereira is also fit after overcoming a hamstring strain.
However, wingers Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under remain sidelined.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reported no injury concerns but will continue to assess those players coming back from international duty.
City are expected to recall goalkeeper Ederson, who was rested in the FA Cup win against Everton.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
This should be an excellent game between two teams who are extremely good at what they do.
Leicester will carry a threat on the break even if they don't see much of the ball - Jamie Vardy's presence ensures that.
It will be close, but I think Manchester City's quality on the ball will see them through - again.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester are vying to complete a league double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1986-87 season.
- The Foxes, who won 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium in September, can become the first team to score six top-flight goals in a season against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.
Leicester City
- Leicester's last top-flight victory against a side who began the day top of the table came at Manchester United in January 1998.
- They are winless in 15 subsequent Premier League games against the league leaders, losing 13.
- The Foxes have lost six home league matches this season - Everton are the only top-half side with a worse record.
- Jamie Vardy has eight goals in nine top-flight games against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, twice as many as any other player has scored against sides managed by the Spaniard.
- Vardy, who has just one goal in his past 16 appearances, has scored two of his three Premier League hat-tricks against Guardiola's City.
Manchester City
- City have won eight successive away league fixtures, scoring a total of 22 goals and conceding just three.
- Pep Guardiola's side have won 25 of their past 26 matches in all competitions, including a club record 14 consecutive away fixtures.
- They have conceded just eight top-flight away goals this season, four fewer than any other side.
- Gabriel Jesus, who turns 24 on Sunday, has four goals in his five Premier League games versus Leicester.
- Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in four goals in his last three league appearances against his former side, scoring two goals and assisting two more.
- Sergio Aguero has scored 257 goals in 384 games for City, and has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history, averaging a goal every 108 minutes.
