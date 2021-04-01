Leeds United v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liam Cooper missed successive games for Leeds against Chelsea and Fulham last month

TEAM NEWS

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is available after missing two matches before the international break because of illness.

Rodrigo and Pablo Hernandez have recovered from muscle strains but Mateusz Klich could miss out after a recent positive test for coronavirus.

John Egan might be fit for Sheffield United following a six-week absence with a dislocated toe.

Enda Stevens has overcome the unspecified injury that caused him to return early from international duty.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United were extremely competitive in their last game, against Chelsea in the FA Cup, but they still lost.

That's been the story of the Blades' season, really, and the only thing still in doubt is when their relegation will be confirmed.

Leeds edged it 1-0 with an 86th-minute winner when these two sides met at Bramall Lane at the start of the season. I'm expecting them to find things a bit easier this time.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are vying to complete a first league double over their Yorkshire rivals since 1991-92.

Sheffield United could beat Leeds in three successive league meetings at Elland Road for the first time.

However, the Blades have won on just one of their past 15 top-flight visits to Leeds (D4, L10).

Each of the past three league encounters has ended in a 1-0 away victory.

Leeds United

Leeds can become the first promoted side to win 13 of their first 30 Premier League matches in a season since Reading in 2006-07.

However, they could equal their Premier League club record of failing to score in three consecutive home games, set on five occasions.

The Whites have won all four of their meetings with sides in the relegation zone by an aggregate score of 12-4.

Their Premier League fixtures have produced an unrivalled 92 goals this season. Leeds' tally of 45 goals is the most by a promoted team at this stage of a top-flight season since Sunderland's 46 in 1999-00.

Sheffield United