The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women3

Reading v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 2Leine
  • 14Cooper
  • 28Woodham
  • 4Williams
  • 6James
  • 8Fishlock
  • 23Rowe
  • 9Eikeland
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 7Jeon
  • 16Nayler
  • 24Flores
  • 31Roberts
  • 32Childerhouse
  • 36Harries

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 22Fisk
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23Cissoko
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 12Longhurst
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 10Svitková
  • 21Dali
  • 25van Egmond
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3Pacheco
  • 11Mustafa
  • 16Ramsey
  • 27Barker
  • 41Denton
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Natasha Harding.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  3. Post update

    Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Deanna Cooper (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Angharad James tries a through ball, but Rachel Rowe is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (West Ham United Women).

  7. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jess Fishlock (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 3. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 2. Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kate Longhurst with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Grace Moloney (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from long range on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Cecilie Redisch Kvamme.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  17. Post update

    Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Reading Women).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1815215484647
2Man City Women18143155114445
3Man Utd Women18122437181938
4Arsenal Women17112453143935
5Everton Women1884635251028
6Brighton Women186391535-2021
7Reading Women194872131-1020
8Tottenham Women184591632-1617
9B'ham City Women1734101331-1813
10West Ham Women1733111936-1712
11Bristol City Women1825111562-4711
12Aston Villa Women1631121141-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

