Reading v West Ham United

Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Natasha Harding.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 2Leine
- 14Cooper
- 28Woodham
- 4Williams
- 6James
- 8Fishlock
- 23Rowe
- 9Eikeland
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 7Jeon
- 16Nayler
- 24Flores
- 31Roberts
- 32Childerhouse
- 36Harries
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Brosnan
- 22Fisk
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 12Longhurst
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 10Svitková
- 21Dali
- 25van Egmond
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 3Pacheco
- 11Mustafa
- 16Ramsey
- 27Barker
- 41Denton
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Attempt blocked. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Deanna Cooper (Reading Women).
Offside, Reading Women. Angharad James tries a through ball, but Rachel Rowe is caught offside.
Foul by Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (West Ham United Women).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Attempt blocked. Jess Fishlock (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 3. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 2. Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kate Longhurst with a cross.
Grace Moloney (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from long range on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Cecilie Redisch Kvamme.
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Carter (Reading Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
