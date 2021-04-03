Southend United v Carlisle United

Offside, Southend United. Tom Clifford tries a through ball, but Simeon Akinola is caught offside.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 5Hobson
- 6Cordner
- 12Clifford
- 17Hackett-Fairchild
- 4McCormackSubstituted forTaylorat 35'minutesBooked at 38mins
- 44Ferguson
- 20Nathaniel-George
- 18AcquahSubstituted forHolmesat 59'minutes
- 9Akinola
Substitutes
- 2Bwomono
- 10Goodship
- 13Seaden
- 23Halford
- 28Taylor
- 29Mellis
- 30Holmes
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Farman
- 2Tanner
- 6Hayden
- 13McDonaldBooked at 31mins
- 17Armer
- 7Riley
- 8Guy
- 12Mellish
- 11Patrick
- 10Zanzala
- 9Alessandra
Substitutes
- 1Norman
- 3Anderton
- 15Charters
- 19Furman
- 20Toure
- 31Scott
- 33Walker
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Simeon Akinola (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Tanner (Carlisle United).
Tom Clifford (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Ricky Holmes replaces Emile Acquah.
Foul by Emile Acquah (Southend United).
Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Attempt saved. Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Offrande Zanzala.
Offside, Carlisle United. Paul Farman tries a through ball, but Omari Patrick is caught offside.
Foul by Emile Acquah (Southend United).
Rod McDonald (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Carlisle United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Carlisle United 1.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Cordner (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Clifford with a cross.
Emile Acquah (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United).
Offside, Carlisle United. Aaron Hayden tries a through ball, but Offrande Zanzala is caught offside.
