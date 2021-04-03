League Two
SouthendSouthend United0CarlisleCarlisle United1

Southend United v Carlisle United

League Two

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 5Hobson
  • 6Cordner
  • 12Clifford
  • 17Hackett-Fairchild
  • 4McCormackSubstituted forTaylorat 35'minutesBooked at 38mins
  • 44Ferguson
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 18AcquahSubstituted forHolmesat 59'minutes
  • 9Akinola

Substitutes

  • 2Bwomono
  • 10Goodship
  • 13Seaden
  • 23Halford
  • 28Taylor
  • 29Mellis
  • 30Holmes

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Farman
  • 2Tanner
  • 6Hayden
  • 13McDonaldBooked at 31mins
  • 17Armer
  • 7Riley
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 11Patrick
  • 10Zanzala
  • 9Alessandra

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 3Anderton
  • 15Charters
  • 19Furman
  • 20Toure
  • 31Scott
  • 33Walker
Referee:
Alan Young

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Southend United. Tom Clifford tries a through ball, but Simeon Akinola is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Simeon Akinola (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by George Tanner (Carlisle United).

  4. Post update

    Tom Clifford (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Carlisle United).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Ricky Holmes replaces Emile Acquah.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emile Acquah (Southend United).

  8. Post update

    Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mark Oxley.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Offrande Zanzala.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Carlisle United. Paul Farman tries a through ball, but Omari Patrick is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Emile Acquah (Southend United).

  13. Post update

    Rod McDonald (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Southend United 0, Carlisle United 1.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Southend United 0, Carlisle United 1.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Rod McDonald.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyler Cordner (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Clifford with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Emile Acquah (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Carlisle United. Aaron Hayden tries a through ball, but Offrande Zanzala is caught offside.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge392171159362370
2Cheltenham382081052341868
3Bolton381810104843564
4Tranmere38189115146563
5Forest Green381711105042862
6Morecambe38188125351262
7Newport37169124739857
8Exeter3715111160431756
9Leyton Orient38168144440456
10Carlisle37166155044654
11Bradford37159134442254
12Salford3713131142311152
13Stevenage391216113433152
14Crawley381410144849-152
15Harrogate38147174042-249
16Port Vale39138185052-247
17Scunthorpe37137173845-746
18Oldham39129185565-1045
19Mansfield39917134551-644
20Walsall38818123946-742
21Barrow37118184447-341
22Colchester39816153653-1740
23Southend39811202351-2835
24Grimsby38712192956-2733
View full League Two table

