Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1BrentfordBrentford0

Huddersfield Town v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Schofield
  • 17Duhaney
  • 15Keogh
  • 23Sarr
  • 2Ávila
  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 6Hogg
  • 9Holmes
  • 22Campbell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 55Sanogo

Substitutes

  • 7Bacuna
  • 12Stearman
  • 18Mbenza
  • 20Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 29Rowe
  • 35Edmonds-Green
  • 44Castro Pereira
  • 49High

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27Janelt
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Marcondes
  • 15Forss
  • 23Reid
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 28Daniels
  • 31Zamburek
  • 41Bidstrup
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Demeaco Duhaney (Huddersfield Town).

  2. Post update

    Sergi Canós (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pipa (Huddersfield Town).

  8. Post update

    Mads Rasmussen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mads Bech Sørensen with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Ryan Schofield tries a through ball, but Yaya Sanogo is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  12. Post update

    Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Brentford 0. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álex Vallejo.

  14. Post update

    Demeaco Duhaney (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Álex Vallejo (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39259557282984
2Watford39239756263078
3Swansea38209945301569
4Brentford381911865402568
5Barnsley39198125043765
6Reading391891253421163
7Bournemouth3817111058382062
8Cardiff3916101355381758
9Middlesbrough39168154742556
10Millwall391316103936355
11Stoke391413124442255
12QPR381411134243-153
13Luton38148163143-1250
14Bristol City39154203952-1349
15Blackburn391210175043746
16Nottm Forest391112163138-745
17Huddersfield38129174252-1045
18Preston39136204050-1045
19Derby391110182942-1343
20Birmingham391011182950-2141
21Coventry38912173251-1939
22Rotherham35105203848-1035
23Sheff Wed38108202848-2032
24Wycombe3979232661-3530
