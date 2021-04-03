Huddersfield Town v Brentford

Foul by Demeaco Duhaney (Huddersfield Town).
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Schofield
- 17Duhaney
- 15Keogh
- 23Sarr
- 2Ávila
- 5Vallejo Mínguez
- 6Hogg
- 9Holmes
- 22Campbell
- 8O'Brien
- 55Sanogo
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 12Stearman
- 18Mbenza
- 20Thomas
- 25Ward
- 29Rowe
- 35Edmonds-Green
- 44Castro Pereira
- 49High
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 30Rasmussen
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 20Ghoddos
- 6Nørgaard
- 27Janelt
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
Substitutes
- 4Goode
- 8Jensen
- 9Marcondes
- 15Forss
- 23Reid
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 28Daniels
- 31Zamburek
- 41Bidstrup
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Sergi Canós (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pipa (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Mads Rasmussen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mads Bech Sørensen with a cross.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Ryan Schofield tries a through ball, but Yaya Sanogo is caught offside.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Brentford 0. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álex Vallejo.
Demeaco Duhaney (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).
Foul by Álex Vallejo (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.