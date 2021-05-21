England's previous six international games have seen 32 different players feature for Gareth Southgate

In less than three weeks favourites England will begin their Euro 2020 campaign when they face Croatia at Wembley on 13 June.

Scotland and the Czech Republic also await the Three Lions in Group D, but right now the big question is: who has done enough to make it into Gareth Southgate's squad?

With the Euros delayed 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, the likes of Luke Shaw, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins are all in contention.

Managers are now allowed to select 26 players instead of the usual 23.

But who gets your pick? Will you opt to be more adventurous with an extra attacking midfielder? Or what about another forward or winger?

You can read each player's credentials below and then select your squad at the bottom of the page.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford has been Gareth Southgate's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for England

Dean Henderson

Club: Manchester United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 12

England caps: 1

Henderson has come into his own since becoming first choice at Manchester United. The 24-year-old lacks senior international experience but has shown he can handle the big stage at Old Trafford.

Sam Johnstone

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 36

England caps: 0

Over a decade has passed since Johnstone helped England win a first European Under-17 Championship in 2010. Now 28, the former Manchester United youngster has been a shining light for the relegated Baggies this term.

Alex McCarthy

Club: Southampton

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 29

England caps: 1

McCarthy, 31, began the season in impressive form as Southampton pushed their European credentials but he has more recently found himself in a battle for selection at club level with one-time England goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Jordan Pickford

Club: Everton

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 30

England caps: 30

Currently Southgate's number one, Pickford, 27, starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years in 2018. However, since then his fluctuating form has placed his position under scrutiny.

Nick Pope

Club: Burnley

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 32

England caps: 7

An understudy at the 2018 World Cup, Pope, 29, is a key player in Burnley's well-drilled defensive machine. Question marks have been raised over his distribution but he has shown himself to be a reliable performer when called upon.

Defenders

England are blessed with an abundance of options at right-back

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club: Liverpool

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35

England caps: 12

Alexander-Arnold, 22, was omitted from the squad for the March internationals after an indifferent season for Liverpool. He has excellent distribution skills but reservations remain over his defending.

Ben Chilwell

Club: Chelsea

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 26

England caps: 14

Chilwell's impressive form, first for Leicester and now Chelsea, has arguably seen the 24-year-old emerge as England's first-choice left-back over the past 18 months.

Conor Coady

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 36

England caps: 4

Coady only received his first England call-up in August 2020, having captained his country at the Under-17 Euros in 2010 and at the Under-20 World Cup in 2013.

But the 28-year-old's distribution skills and familiarity with operating in a three-man defence, a system which Southgate likes, could sway the England boss.

Eric Dier

Club: Tottenham

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 28

England caps: 45

A versatile performer Dier, 27, has been used in a variety of positions for both Spurs and England. However, central defence looks to be where he is most suited, albeit he has struggled for form this season.

Reece James

Club: Chelsea

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31

England caps: 6

At 21, James is one of Chelsea's brightest stars and looks capable of playing in a number of roles. His pace and strength make him a difficult opponent for wingers, while his technical ability means he offers plenty in attack too.

Michael Keane

Club: Everton

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34

England caps: 12

A central figure in Carlo Ancelotti's Everton side, Keane, 28, has been a model of consistency during the 2020-21 campaign. Left out of the March internationals, Keane has played like he has had a point to prove since then.

Harry Maguire

Club: Manchester United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34

England caps: 32

The Manchester United defender, 28, endured an indifferent start to the campaign off the back of an off-field issue. But he appears to have overcome that and has always crucially retained the support of Southgate, who values his leadership qualities and abilities as a defender.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Club: West Brom, on loan from Arsenal

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 14

England caps: 5

Maitland-Niles, 23, has settled into a regular midfield role since moving to The Hawthorns on loan in January.

His versatility, which has also seen him operate at left-back and right-back, often appeared to hamper his progress at Arsenal but could work in his favour with England.

Tyrone Mings

Club: Aston Villa

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35

England caps: 8

Mings has established himself as one of the Premier League's most consistent centre-backs at Aston Villa. Left-footed and comfortable on the ball, the 28-year-old is good in the air and offers natural balance to a three-man defence.

Luke Shaw

Club: Manchester United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 32

England caps: 9

Shaw has barely featured for England since becoming the youngest player to appear at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. A horrendous injury, plus other fitness problems, stalled his progress after a big-money move to Manchester United.

However, still only 25, he has enjoyed a superb renaissance this term, delivering consistently fine performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

John Stones

Club: Manchester City

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 21

England caps: 42

Manchester City centre-back Stones, 26, had spent 15 months in the international wilderness before his recall to the England squad in March.

He is another player whose resurgence at club level - helping City win the Premier League and League Cup this season - is difficult to ignore.

James Tarkowski

Club: Burnley

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35

England caps: 2

Tarkowski's form for Burnley has seen him linked with moves to West Ham and Leicester, although the 28-year-old appears to have dropped down the pecking order at international level having not featured since 2018.

Fikayo Tomori

Club: AC Milan, on loan from Chelsea

Serie A appearances 2020-21: 16 (1 in Premier League)

England caps: 1

Tomori's January switch to the San Siro looks to have reignited his England hopes. A series of outstanding displays have led AC Milan greats Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini to both speak glowingly of the 23-year-old.

Kieran Trippier

Club: Atletico Madrid

La Liga appearances 2020-21: 27

England caps: 26

Widely regarded as one of England's best players in Russia in 2018, Trippier, 30, can operate on either side at full-back and offers excellent delivery from wide positions or on set pieces.

Currently closing in on being the first English player to win a Spanish La Liga title since David Beckham in 2006-07.

Kyle Walker

Club: Manchester City

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 23

England caps: 55

Possibly Southgate's first choice at right-back, Walker, 30, comes into the tournament off the back of an excellent season with Manchester City.

His pace is an invaluable asset in both defence and attack and he has also previously been utilised as a third centre back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Club: Manchester United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34

England caps: 0

Yet to win his first senior cap, Wan-Bissaka's distribution and quality in the attacking third of the pitch probably place him behind several other full-backs at Southgate's disposal but the 23-year-old remains an extremely capable one-against-one defender.

Midfielders

Several players are vying to fulfil the playmaker roles in Southgate's squad

Dele Alli

Club: Tottenham

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 14

England caps: 37

Still only 25, Alli was regarded as a mainstay in the side that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018. However, he has started just xxx top-flight games this season in a period when he should be approaching his peak years.

Ross Barkley

Club: Aston Villa, on loan from Chelsea

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 24

England caps: 33

Started the season impressively after leaving Chelsea on loan to get regular Premier League football. However, the 27-year-old's form has faltered in the second half of the campaign and seen him fall out of favour at Aston Villa.

Jude Bellingham

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga appearances 2020-21: 28

England caps: 2

Bellingham, 17, has looked perfectly at home since his elevation to the England squad last November. Southgate has studied his progress closely, with both England and Dortmund, and if he makes the squad this summer he looks to have the quality and temperament to impress.

Phil Foden

Club: Manchester City

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 27

England caps: 6

Foden, 20, has had his most productive season at club level scoring 15 goals in all competitions. Technically gifted, the Manchester City player is excellent in possession and has the capacity to glide past opponents.

He should also be relatively fresh having started just 16 Premier League games this term.

Jack Grealish

Club: Aston Villa

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 25

England caps: 5

Surprisingly overlooked until the summer of 2020, Grealish 25, has looked at home on the international stage whenever given the opportunity.

Creative and intelligent with the ball, his ability to dribble his way out of tight situations has echoes of Paul Gascoigne about it. However, his slow return from a shin injury suffered in February may raise concerns over his durability.

Jordan Henderson

Club: Liverpool

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 21

England caps: 58

A box-to-box midfielder, Henderson's determination and ability to inspire helped Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years in 2019-20. This campaign has been disrupted by injuries but the 30-year-old's big-game experience and tournament know-how could prove invaluable.

Jesse Lingard

Club: West Ham, on loan from Manchester United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 15

England caps: 27

Lingard, 28, made a lively return to the England squad in March after a 22-month hiatus. He remains a player Southgate both trusts and rates and importantly appears to have rejuvenated his career since moving to West Ham in January.

James Maddison

Club: Leicester City

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 30

England caps: 1

The midfield playmaker hit a purple patch at the turn of the year scoring in four consecutive games.

He has shown he has an eye for a pass but has only scored twice for the Foxes since January and was left out of their starting XI in the FA Cup final.

Mason Mount

Club: Chelsea

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35

England caps: 16

Outstanding under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea this season, Mount, 22, has the uncanny ability to set the tone while taking the minimum of touches on the ball.

His intelligent movement also means he could fulfil several attacking roles if needed come the Euros.

Kalvin Phillips

Club: Leeds

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 28

England caps: 7

Now, 25, Phillips has more than held his own during his first season in the English top flight. The mobile midfield enforcer has been a key component of Marcelo Bielsa's high-energy Leeds United side.

Declan Rice

Club: West Ham

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31

England caps: 15

Primarily used in a shielding role in front of the defence, Rice, 22, has been a key player in West Ham's impressive Premier League campaign and has become a reliable member of Southgate's squad over the past two seasons.

James Ward-Prowse

Club: Southampton

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 37

England caps: 6

Ward-Prowse, 26, has thrived since being made Southampton captain almost a year ago.

Excellent in possession, he also poses a threat from dead-ball situations, with four of his seven goals this term coming from free-kicks.

Harry Winks

Club: Tottenham

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 14

England caps: 10

Probably performs at his best as a deep-lying midfield playmaker with the ability to recycle the ball and control play. However, a lack of game time for Tottenham could count against the 25-year-old.

Forwards

Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin appear favourites to occupy central-striking duties but which other forward players will get the nod?

Tammy Abraham

Club: Chelsea

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 22

England caps: 6

Still only 23, Abraham is yet to show he can be prolific in the Premier League and the rangy forward has seen his opportunities limited since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in January.

Patrick Bamford

Club: Leeds United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 37

England caps: 0

Overlooked by Southgate in March, Bamford has been in sparkling form for Leeds as both a creator and scorer in what is essentially his first proper stint in the top flight.

The only English player with more Premier League goals than Bamford's tally of 16 this term is Harry Kane.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Club: Everton

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 32

England caps: 7

Calvert-Lewin Looks to be Southgate's go-to forward in Harry Kane's absence. Excelling under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti and Duncan Ferguson at Everton, the 24-year has enjoyed his best return in front of goal this term with 25 goals for club and country.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Club: Chelsea

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 23

England caps: 3

Part of the Chelsea squad to reach FA Cup and Champions League finals, Hudson-Odoi, 20, is noted for his pace and trickery in the final third.

Appeared in the European Under-21 Championship in March but will now be hoping to add more senior caps to his collection this summer.

Mason Greenwood

Club: Manchester United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31

England caps: 1

With seven goals in 10 games towards the end of the season, Greenwood, 19, appears to be hitting his best form at just the right time.

His first taste of international football did not go to plan, with the forward and Foden sent home for breaching coronavirus rules in Iceland.

Danny Ings

Club: Southampton

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 28

England caps: 3

Despite disruptions after testing positive for Covid-19 and suffering knee and hamstring injuries, Ings, 28, has still managed a decent goals return for Southampton, who are noticeably weakened when he is unavailable.

Harry Kane

Club: Tottenham

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34

England caps: 53

The winner of the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, Kane, 27, has been the focal point of England's attack for several seasons. A superb all-round forward, whenever he plays, goals tend to follow.

Marcus Rashford

Club: Manchester United

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 37

England caps: 40

Rashford, 23, is blessed with searing pace. Tends to operate best from a wide position cutting in off either flank. Possesses a fierce shot though his detractors would say his awareness in the final third could be improved.

Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31

England caps: 4

Versatile enough to operate as a full-back, winger and forward without ever looking out of place, Saka, 19, has been a shining light for Arsenal in an otherwise disappointing season.

Jadon Sancho

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga appearances 2020-21: 25

England caps: 18

A highly technical and creative player, Sancho, 21, has become one of the most sought after young forwards in Europe. His abilities as an outright winger or in a more central position saw Manchester United conduct a very public pursuit of the player during the summer of 2020.

Raheem Sterling

Club: Manchester City

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 30

England caps: 61

Known for his pace, low centre of gravity and dribbling skills, Sterling, 26, has also shown plenty of adaptability for club and country operating as a central forward and wide player.

His finishing can sometimes be erratic but his movement in the final third is a key asset to any side.

Ollie Watkins

Club: Aston Villa

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 36

England caps: 1

The former Brentford man, 25, has enjoyed an excellent first season in the English top flight with Aston Villa. And a debut goal for England in March against San Marino will have done his chances of making an impression on Southgate no harm.

Callum Wilson

Club: Newcastle

Premier League appearances 2020-21: 26

England caps: 4

Hugely influential for Newcastle with his return from injury and12 goals over the season helping the Magpies avoid relegation. Wilson, 29, is adept at holding up play and running behind defences.