Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Connolly started in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat by Serbia and was at the centre of the game's penalty controversy after a challenge by Stefan Mitrovic which went unpunished

World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly will miss the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Saturday in Dublin because of injury.

Connolly, 21, picked up a knock in Wednesday's 3-2 opening qualifier defeat by Serbia in Belgrade.

The Brighton striker was at the centre of a second-half penalty controversy when a challenge by Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic went unpunished.

Stephen Kenny's side badly need a win following their opening Group A defeat.

Connolly's injury will also rule him out of Tuesday's friendly against Qatar in the Hungarian city of Debrecen.

The 21-year-old only recently returned to action following a rib injury and appeared to be bothered by a calf injury prior to coming off after 67 minutes of Wednesday's game.

James Collins, who scored the Republic's late second goal in Belgrade, and Shane Long will be candidates to start on Saturday after their second-half introductions.

Connolly's withdrawal is the latest in a series of injury blows for Republic boss Kenny who has yet to secure a victory in his opening nine games in charge.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Kevin Long, Conor Hourihane and Callum O'Dowda were all unable to travel to Belgrade after being named in the initial squad.

Liverpool keeper Kelleher's absence came after regular starter Darren Randolph was unable to take his place in the squad because of injury.

Bournemouth's Mark Travers was handed the goalkeeping jersey in Belgrade and came in for some criticism after being lobbed by Aleksandar Mitrovic for Serbia's second goal after Alan Browne had put the Republic ahead in the first half.

Burton Albion's Kieran O'Hara, who has two caps, and uncapped Manchester City player Gavin Bazunu, who has had the most first-team football of the three Irish custodians this season during his loan spell at Rochdale, are the other keepers in Kenny's squad.

Other injured absentees include James McCarthy, John Egan and Adam Idah.