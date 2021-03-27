Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kyle Cherry celebrates putting Carrick in front against Warrenpoint

Ryan Swan headed in an injury-time leveller to give Warrenpoint Town a 1-1 draw with Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

The substitute finished from close range in the dying seconds to secure a deserved point.

Kyle Cherry opening the scoring on 33 minutes with a glancing header from Lee Chapman's cross.

The result sees Carrick move two points clear of the basement while it's now six games without a win for Point.

Alan O'Sullivan twice went close as Warrenpoint bossed the opening half-hour but Carrick too the lead with their first decent chance of the game.

Cherry met Chapman's pinpoint delivery and head across Andy Coleman into the bottom corner of the Warrenpoint net.

Reece Neale almost double the advantage early in the second half with an audacious long-range volley which was clawed away by Coleman.

Francis whistled wide as Point pushed for the equaliser and it eventally arrived in the 93rd-minute.

Coleman sent a free-kick long upfield and Daniel Byrne headed across goal for Swan to nod home at the backpost.