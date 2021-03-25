Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Rowe played for both Cardiff City and Swansea City before moving to Reading

Wales international striker Rachel Rowe has signed a new contract with Reading.

The 28-year-old has agreed a new three-year deal with the Women's Super League club she joined six years ago.

Rowe, who has won 15 caps for her country, is the Royals' joint-top scorer this season with four goals and has made more than 100 appearances.

"She is a player that has developed so much over the years, on and off the pitch," Royals manager Kelly Chambers told the club website. external-link

"Even though she has had an up-and-down season with illness and injury, I believe 2020-21 has been some of her best football yet.

"What is exciting is I know there is still more to come."