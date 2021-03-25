Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer on Saturday, 17 April.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea booked their place with a 2-0 win over struggling Sheffield United.

City beat Everton 2-0 to reach the last four as they continue to aim for a quadruple of Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and League Cup.

Leicester will face Southampton in the other semi-final on Sunday, 18 April.

Southampton cruised into the last four for the second time in four seasons with a 3-0 win over Championship side Bournemouth.

Leicester beat Manchester United 3-1 to reach the semi-finals for the fifth time in their history, having never won the competition.

The FA Cup final will be played at Wembley on 15 May in front of a potential 20,000 fans - it has been marked as one of the proposed pilot events to trial the return of large crowds to UK venues.

Saturday, 17 April

Chelsea v Manchester City, (17:30 GMT) - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 18 April

Leicester v Southampton, (18:30 GMT) - BT Sport