December's Scottish Cup win was the 22nd trophy Scott Brown has won at Celtic

Scott Brown can bring a "winning mentality" to the Aberdeen dressing room, says former manager and captain Willie Miller.

Brown, 35, will leave Celtic this summer after 14 years - over 11 of these as captain - with 22 trophies won so far.

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has appointed his former Hibernian team-mate as player-coach at Pittodrie.

"I think it is a really, really positive move," said Miller.

"I think his role will predominantly be a playing role rather than a coaching one. From the coaching side, I think Stephen Glass will put a team around him that won't insist on too much pressure being put on Scott Brown to actually allow him to focus on the playing side particularly in that first year.

"He brings a certain mentality to the dressing room that I think has possibly been missing: he brings that winning mentality. He's got that stature of a player that the others will automatically respect.

"He's got great international experience, fabulous experience at lifting trophies too but I don't think Aberdeen will be expecting him to lift as many as he did at Celtic. But maybe the odd one would initially be the target. And if he could do that, then that in itself would be a success."

The Dons are next in action against Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup on 3 April before they begin their Premiership post-split fixtures away to St Johnstone.

"Aberdeen fans will look for success immediately but with nine players out of contract, Stephen Glass needs to near enough put a team together between now and the start of next season," added Miller.