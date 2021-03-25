Israel v Scotland: Pick your XI for the World Cup qualifier meeting in Tel Aviv

From the section Scotland

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Austria
Venue: Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland's World Cup qualifying campaign got under way with a 2-2 draw against Austria on Thursday.

Who impressed at Hampden and which others players are in contention for Sunday's match against Israel in Tel Aviv?

Select your starting XI...

My Scotland XI to face Israel

