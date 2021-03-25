Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's Jan Bednarek had a red card overturned on appeal after referee Mike Dean used VAR to send the defender off in February's 9-0 defeat by Manchester United

The Premier League referees' body is aiming to improve the use of video assistant referees next season after surveying key figures at clubs.

The results of the survey will be presented to referees in the summer as part of a plan to help with the consistency of decision-making.

There is an acceptance that the use of VAR could be improved after several controversial incidents this season.

Clubs discussed potential changes to VAR at Thursday's shareholders meeting.

Earlier this season, referee Mike Dean had two red cards overturned on appeal after he used VAR to send off Southampton's Jan Bednarek and West Ham's Tomas Soucek.

In both cases, Dean had not seen the initial incident but was referred to the pitch-side monitor by the VAR before dismissing each player.

Lee Mason has also been criticised for his handling of a remarkable free-kick decision in Brighton's defeat by West Brom last month, while the interpretation of offside has come under fire this season from players, managers and fans.

Meanwhile, clubs have also spoken about pushing the penultimate round of Premier League fixtures back to midweek so that every team could play a home game with fans present.

As it stands, government plans could allow up to 10,000 fans into stadiums from 17 May.

The penultimate round of matches is currently scheduled for the weekend of 15 and 16 May, so delaying matches to Tuesday 18 or Wednesday, 19 May would allow all teams to benefit from home support.

Confirmation of that move is likely to come next month, while any prospect of away fans attending those games would rely on government approval.