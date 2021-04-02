Hartlepool United v Dagenham & Redbridge

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Killip
- 23Sterry
- 2Cass
- 8Featherstone
- 5Odusina
- 4Liddle
- 3FergusonBooked at 36mins
- 14Holohan
- 6Shelton
- 11Oates
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 7Donaldson
- 10Molyneux
- 18Williams
- 19White
- 39Bennett
Dag & Red
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Justham
- 4Rance
- 20Wright
- 26Jones
- 22da Silva Vilhete
- 9McCallum
- 27Gordon
- 12Robinson
- 11Weston
- 10Balanta
- 6Clark
Substitutes
- 2Reynolds
- 14Saunders
- 17McQueen
- 18Sagaf
- 23Khan
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.