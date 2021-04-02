League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0CrawleyCrawley Town0

Scunthorpe United v Crawley Town

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 32Howe
  • 4Bedeau
  • 6Onariase
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Spence
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Rowe
  • 40Jessop
  • 45McAtee

Crawley

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Craig
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 8Powell
  • 44Wright
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 38Tilley
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 14Allarakhia
  • 15Davies
  • 18Sesay
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 20Matthews
  • 37Nelson
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Crawley Town 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Glenn Morris tries a through ball, but Tom Nichols is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by George Francomb.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tony Craig (Crawley Town).

  6. Post update

    Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ryan Loft.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Nichols (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jacob Bedeau.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Nick Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jem Karacan (Scunthorpe United).

  13. Post update

    Jake Hessenthaler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe McNerney.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jake Hessenthaler with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tilley (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Powell.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Emmanuel Onariase.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).

  20. Post update

    Tom Nichols (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge382071157352267
2Cheltenham371981048341465
3Bolton381810104843564
4Tranmere37189105142963
5Forest Green371711949381162
6Morecambe37188115249362
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter3615111060421856
9Leyton Orient37158144240253
10Crawley381410144849-152
11Salford3613121141301151
12Carlisle36156154944551
13Bradford36149134041-151
14Stevenage381116113333049
15Harrogate37146174042-248
16Scunthorpe37137173845-746
17Oldham38129175564-945
18Port Vale38128184952-344
19Mansfield38917124549-444
20Walsall37817123946-741
21Colchester39816153653-1740
22Barrow36108184246-438
23Southend38811192350-2735
24Grimsby37711192855-2732
