Scunthorpe United v Crawley Town

First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Crawley Town 0.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 32Howe
- 4Bedeau
- 6Onariase
- 38O'Malley
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 22Beestin
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Spence
- 24Olomola
- 25Rowe
- 40Jessop
- 45McAtee
Crawley
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Morris
- 4Francomb
- 5McNerney
- 24Craig
- 25Tsaroulla
- 34Maguire-Drew
- 8Powell
- 44Wright
- 39Hessenthaler
- 38Tilley
- 16Nichols
Substitutes
- 14Allarakhia
- 15Davies
- 18Sesay
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 20Matthews
- 37Nelson
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Crawley Town. Glenn Morris tries a through ball, but Tom Nichols is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by George Francomb.
Foul by Tony Craig (Crawley Town).
Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ryan Loft.
Attempt blocked. Tom Nichols (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jacob Bedeau.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nick Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jem Karacan (Scunthorpe United).
Jake Hessenthaler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mason O'Malley (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe McNerney.
Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jake Hessenthaler with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. James Tilley (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Powell.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Emmanuel Onariase.
Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).
Tom Nichols (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
