League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers12:30CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Jones
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Wright
  • 4Anderson
  • 3James
  • 15Bostock
  • 14Smith
  • 8Robertson
  • 9Okenabirhie
  • 7Bogle
  • 26Coppinger

Substitutes

  • 1Balcombe
  • 6Gomes
  • 10Lokilo
  • 17Richards
  • 24John
  • 27Greaves
  • 28Horton

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Amos
  • 16Matthews
  • 24Inniss
  • 6Pearce
  • 3Purrington
  • 11Gilbey
  • 15Pratley
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 9Stockley
  • 22Maatsen

Substitutes

  • 2Gunter
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 10Aneke
  • 12Shinnie
  • 26Watson
  • 27Millar
  • 30Maynard-Brewer
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull382171063313270
2Peterborough372161065372869
3Sunderland361813555272867
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Portsmouth361771253391458
6Gillingham39177155550558
7Blackpool351691044321257
8Doncaster35176125345857
9Oxford Utd37168135143856
10Charlton371511115450456
11Ipswich36167133937255
12MK Dons38159145552354
13Accrington36158134951-253
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth381310154960-1149
17Shrewsbury351113114041-146
18Burton36118174661-1541
19Swindon37114224465-2137
20Northampton3899203254-2236
21Wimbledon36812163659-2336
22Wigan3898213965-2635
23Bristol Rovers3897223660-2434
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC