League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Burton Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull382171063313270
2Peterborough372161065372869
3Sunderland361813555272867
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Portsmouth361771253391458
6Gillingham39177155550558
7Blackpool351691044321257
8Doncaster35176125345857
9Oxford Utd37168135143856
10Charlton371511115450456
11Ipswich36167133937255
12MK Dons38159145552354
13Accrington36158134951-253
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth381310154960-1149
17Shrewsbury351113114041-146
18Burton36118174661-1541
19Swindon37114224465-2137
20Northampton3899203254-2236
21Wimbledon36812163659-2336
22Wigan3898213965-2635
23Bristol Rovers3897223660-2434
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
