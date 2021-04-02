Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City20:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38258556272983
2Watford38229755262975
3Swansea37209845291669
4Brentford371911765392668
5Barnsley38197124942764
6Reading381881252411162
7Bournemouth3716111055371859
8Cardiff3816101255371858
9Middlesbrough38168144639756
10Millwall381216103836252
11Stoke381313124242052
12QPR371311133943-450
13Luton37148153141-1050
14Bristol City38154193950-1149
15Blackburn381210165042846
16Preston38135203949-1044
17Nottm Forest381012163038-842
18Huddersfield37119174152-1142
19Derby381010182742-1540
20Coventry37912163248-1639
21Birmingham38911182850-2238
22Rotherham34105193847-935
23Sheff Wed37108192847-1932
24Wycombe3869232561-3627
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport