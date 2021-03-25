Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile netted first-half goals for Italy

Ian Baraclough has said Northern Ireland's second-half performance in Thursday's 2-0 defeat by Italy in World Cup qualifying was "a lot more like the team we are".

Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile netted first-half goals for Italy.

Northern Ireland improved after the break as Gavin Whyte and Paddy McNair missed chances to force a result.

"I couldn't fault the second half and we should have got something for our efforts," said Baraclough.

"I think they need to believe in themselves more at times because they are better than they give themselves credit for."

Berardi opened the scoring on 14 minutes in Parma before Immobile beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post to double Italy's advantage before the break.

Northern Ireland upped their intensity in the second-half as Whyte, Michael Smith and McNair all had chances to capitalise on defensive errors by Italy but the hosts looked largely untroubled in the Group C opener.

"We were far too passive first half, we sat off them too much and we showed them too much respect," added Baraclough.

"We were much better in the second half, we created chances and we could have taken something into the last 10 or 15 minutes where it could have been frantic for Italy.

"When we settled on the ball and got the first pass away from their press, we moved the ball a lot better and we played with a lot more intensity in the second half which is more like the team that we are."

Baraclough said Peacock-Farrell was "a little bit disappointed" by being beaten at his near-post for the second goal but defended Burnely stopper and admitted he could do with regular game time with his club.

"It is tough, he's a young player and he's inexperienced at times to deal with situations where he is not playing regularly," he said.

"I think more-experienced players can deal with that a bit better but it is the situation it is. He has pulled off some smart saves and he is building that experience."