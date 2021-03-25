Last updated on .From the section Irish

Grassroots football has been suspended in Northern Ireland since December

All football training activity in Northern Ireland can return in groups of up to 15 people from 12 April.

The Irish FA confirmed the resumption a week after the Northern Ireland Executive announced the provisional return.

The groups of 15 must include coaches, with no spectators permitted.

All football activity apart from the Irish Premiership, which has elite status, has been suspended since December due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Competitive and friendly games are not permitted at this point.

"Training can commence in groups of 15 people; this includes coaches and is limited to essential participants only, meaning no spectators present," the Irish FA said.

"Where possible children should be dropped off and picked up or parents/guardians should remain in cars."

For participants aged 18 and over, there can be one group of 15, two separate groups for those aged 13-18 and three separate groups for those teams aged 12 and under.