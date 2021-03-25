Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Fin Stevens is one of 11 new faces in Paul Bodin's Wales Under-21 squad.

Brentford's Fin Stevens has experienced the opposite ends of football in a relatively short space of time.

Stevens was a youngster at Arsenal before a spell in non-league earned him a move to Championship club Brentford last summer.

"I've seen both sides of it," said Stevens, who is in the Wales Under-21 squad for the first time for a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

The 17-year-old had joined Arsenal's academy at the age of six and spent 10 years there until he was released in 2019, before joining Isthmian League Premier Division side Worthing.

"I've been at both ends, with Arsenal at the top end and Worthing at the bottom end of football," said Stevens, a defender or midfielder.

"I don't really give up often and I wanted to keep going and still wanted to be a footballer, so I did my best where I was at the time.

"I made my way down to Worthing and was playing week in week out, doing my best week in week out and luckily I got seen by Brentford."

Bees come calling

After impressive performances for Worthing he joined Brentford in July 2020, at a time when Thomas Frank's side were in the middle of the Championship play-offs.

Fulham, who ended Brentford's promotion bid in the play-off final, were the opponents when Stevens came off the bench to make his senior debut in a 3-0 EFL Cup win last October.

Brighton-born Stevens describes it as a "nerve wracking" experience but having started in two FA Cup games since then, is now waiting to make his Championship bow.

Fin Stevens started against Leicester City in this season's FA Cup.

"I've been on the bench enough, about 20 times but I'm always ready," Stevens said,

"It's got to be the right game at the right time.

"Obviously a lot of the games are very tight at the moment so it's tough to bring a youngster on but hopefully I can get on towards the end of the season.

"I've just got to keep my fingers crossed."

Brentford are again in the hunt for promotion, currently in fourth spot and seven points behind second placed Watford.

"Hopefully we can keep it up and get a few more wins but we're definitely in and around it," he added. "We've definitely got a chance."

Not that all of his new Wales Under-21 teammates will agree with him and his fellow Brentford player Nathan Shepperd, who is also in the squad.

With the squad featuring representation from two of Brentford's promotion rivals - Cardiff City and Swansea City - there has been plenty to talk about.

"It's good to speak about it," said Stevens, who can play at full-back and in midfield.

"They're in and around it as well and are all pushing in the same direction."

Stevens has now entered the international stage with Wales, for whom he qualifiers through his Cardiff-born grandfather.

Wales Under-21 manager Paul Bodin had been tracking Stevens' progress for several months before convincing him to commit and including him in the squad to face the Republic of Ireland in a friendly ahead of the Euro 2023 qualifying campaign, which starts in June.

"The pathway to the first team is better and the gap between them is not too much," Stevens said of his decision to join up with Wales.

"If someone gets injured as we've seen already with Brandon Cooper's call-up [to the senior Wales squad], the opportunity is there.

"I'm not just the only new one, there are a few others.

"Obviously I know Joe [Adams, Brentford player on loan at Grimsby] and Nath so they've helped me settle in, shown me around and been very welcoming."