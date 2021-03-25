Scottish Premiership: New league season begins on 31 July as winter break returns

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers players celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership
Rangers broke Celtic's run of nine-straight Scottish Premiership titles by winning this season's league

The 2021-22 Scottish Professional Football League season will begin on 31 July, while a winter break will be reinstated for the Premiership.

The SPFL confirmed all four of its divisions will start their campaigns that weekend, with the top-tier pausing between 3 January and 21 January.

The break was scrapped this term due to Covid-19.

The domestic season commences with the group stage of the League Cup on 10 and 11 July.

Further match-days will take place on 13/14, 17/18, 20/21 and 24/25 July.

The SPFL says dates for next season's Challenge Cup will be confirmed "in due course" with all league fixtures published in June.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport