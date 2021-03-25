Scottish Premiership: New league season begins on 31 July as winter break returns
The 2021-22 Scottish Professional Football League season will begin on 31 July, while a winter break will be reinstated for the Premiership.
The SPFL confirmed all four of its divisions will start their campaigns that weekend, with the top-tier pausing between 3 January and 21 January.
The break was scrapped this term due to Covid-19.
The domestic season commences with the group stage of the League Cup on 10 and 11 July.
Further match-days will take place on 13/14, 17/18, 20/21 and 24/25 July.
The SPFL says dates for next season's Challenge Cup will be confirmed "in due course" with all league fixtures published in June.