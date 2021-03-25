Euro Under-21 Championship
France U21France U210Denmark U21Denmark U210

France U21 v Denmark U21

Line-ups

France U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lafont
  • 3Fofana
  • 12Koundé
  • 5Badiashile
  • 7Truffert
  • 4Kamara
  • 10Guendouzi
  • 15Faivre
  • 17Camavinga
  • 9GouiriBooked at 41mins
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 2Kalulu
  • 6Konaté
  • 8Claude Maurice
  • 11Ikoné
  • 14Tchouameni
  • 16Bertaud
  • 18Kolo Muani
  • 19Laurienté
  • 20Soumaré
  • 21Faitout Maouassa
  • 23Meslier

Denmark U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Christensen
  • 15Carstensen
  • 5Nelsson
  • 4Bech Sørensen
  • 3Poulsen
  • 20Andersen
  • 6Nartey
  • 19Isaksen
  • 8Lindstrom
  • 10Bruun Larsen
  • 23Faghir

Substitutes

  • 2Rasmussen
  • 7Laursen
  • 9Baden Frederiksen
  • 11Dreyer
  • 13Alves
  • 14Hjulmand
  • 16Vindahl-Jensen
  • 17Daramy
  • 18Jensen
  • 21Holse
  • 22Hermansen
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamFrance U21Away TeamDenmark U21
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, France U21 0, Denmark U21 0.

  2. Booking

    Amine Gouiri (France U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Amine Gouiri (France U21).

  4. Post update

    Victor Nelsson (Denmark U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (France U21).

  6. Post update

    Jesper Lindstrom (Denmark U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (France U21).

  8. Post update

    Gustav Isaksen (Denmark U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romain Faivre (France U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Benoit Badiashile (France U21).

  11. Post update

    Gustav Isaksen (Denmark U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Denmark U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gustav Isaksen with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Offside, France U21. Adrien Truffert tries a through ball, but Odsonne Edouard is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Odsonne Edouard (France U21) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Amine Gouiri with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by Magnus Andersen.

  16. Post update

    Odsonne Edouard (France U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Victor Nelsson (Denmark U21).

  18. Post update

    Benoit Badiashile (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Magnus Andersen (Denmark U21).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matteo Guendouzi (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Truffert.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2111003033
2Netherlands U2110101101
3Romania U2110101101
4Hungary U21100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2111003033
2Czech Rep U2110101101
3Italy U2110101101
4Slovenia U21100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2111004133
2Denmark U2110100001
3France U2110100001
4Iceland U21100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2111001013
2Croatia U2110100001
3Portugal U2110100001
4England U21100101-10
View full Euro Under-21 Championship tables

