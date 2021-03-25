France U21 v Denmark U21

First Half ends, France U21 0, Denmark U21 0.
France U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lafont
- 3Fofana
- 12Koundé
- 5Badiashile
- 7Truffert
- 4Kamara
- 10Guendouzi
- 15Faivre
- 17Camavinga
- 9GouiriBooked at 41mins
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 2Kalulu
- 6Konaté
- 8Claude Maurice
- 11Ikoné
- 14Tchouameni
- 16Bertaud
- 18Kolo Muani
- 19Laurienté
- 20Soumaré
- 21Faitout Maouassa
- 23Meslier
Denmark U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Christensen
- 15Carstensen
- 5Nelsson
- 4Bech Sørensen
- 3Poulsen
- 20Andersen
- 6Nartey
- 19Isaksen
- 8Lindstrom
- 10Bruun Larsen
- 23Faghir
Substitutes
- 2Rasmussen
- 7Laursen
- 9Baden Frederiksen
- 11Dreyer
- 13Alves
- 14Hjulmand
- 16Vindahl-Jensen
- 17Daramy
- 18Jensen
- 21Holse
- 22Hermansen
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Amine Gouiri (France U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Amine Gouiri (France U21).
Victor Nelsson (Denmark U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (France U21).
Jesper Lindstrom (Denmark U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (France U21).
Gustav Isaksen (Denmark U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Romain Faivre (France U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara.
Foul by Benoit Badiashile (France U21).
Gustav Isaksen (Denmark U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Denmark U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gustav Isaksen with a cross.
Offside, France U21. Adrien Truffert tries a through ball, but Odsonne Edouard is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Odsonne Edouard (France U21) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Amine Gouiri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Magnus Andersen.
Odsonne Edouard (France U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Victor Nelsson (Denmark U21).
Benoit Badiashile (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Magnus Andersen (Denmark U21).
Attempt blocked. Matteo Guendouzi (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Truffert.