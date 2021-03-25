Portugal U21 v Croatia U21

Second Half begins Portugal U21 0, Croatia U21 0.
Line-ups
Portugal U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meireles Costa
- 2Correia
- 4Queirós
- 3Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 5Dalot
- 7Vitinha
- 6Morris Luís
- 8Carvalho Fernandes
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19de Melo Tomás
- 18Pereira Gonçalves
Substitutes
- 9Matias Ramos
- 10Santos Bragança
- 11Mota Carvalho
- 12Arantes Maximiano
- 13Franco Tavares
- 14Lopes Pereira
- 15Embaló Djaló
- 16Barros Soares
- 20Neto Lopes
- 21Conceição
- 22Neves Virgínia
- 23Vieira
Croatia U21
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Semper
- 2Sverko
- 5Erlic
- 22Vuskovic
- 16Franjic
- 11Bradaric
- 10Majer
- 17Bistrovic
- 8Moro
- 7Ivanusec
- 9Kulenovic
Substitutes
- 3Babec
- 4Colina
- 6Nejasmic
- 12Kotarski
- 13Zaper
- 14Vizinger
- 15Krizmanic
- 18Divkovic
- 19Vuk
- 20Musa
- 21Spikic
- 23Nevistic
- Referee:
- Bartosz Frankowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Portugal U21 0, Croatia U21 0.
Corner, Portugal U21. Conceded by Mario Vuskovic.
Attempt blocked. Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
Corner, Portugal U21. Conceded by Adrian Semper.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitinha (Portugal U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trincão.
Attempt missed. Kristijan Bistrovic (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sandro Kulenovic.
Attempt saved. Sandro Kulenovic (Croatia U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Ivanusec.
Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Portugal U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vitinha with a through ball.
Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Erlic (Croatia U21).
Corner, Portugal U21. Conceded by Adrian Semper.
Attempt saved. Pedro Gonçalves (Portugal U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.
Attempt saved. Nikola Moro (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Domagoj Bradaric.
Trincão (Portugal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Domagoj Bradaric (Croatia U21).
Foul by Thierry Correia (Portugal U21).
Nikola Moro (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florentino Luís (Portugal U21).
Kristijan Bistrovic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.