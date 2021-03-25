Russia U21 v Iceland U21

Match ends, Russia U21 4, Iceland U21 1.
Line-ups
Russia U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Maksimenko
- 14MaslovBooked at 28minsSubstituted forGolubevat 61'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 3Diveev
- 4Evgeniev
- 2Tiknizyan
- 21Glebov
- 10OblyakovBooked at 35mins
- 13MakarovSubstituted forTyukavinat 72'minutes
- 22ZakharyanSubstituted forUmiarovat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19LesovoySubstituted forLomovitskiyat 77'minutes
- 9ChalovSubstituted forGrulevat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lomaev
- 5Krugovoy
- 6Golubev
- 7Lomovitskiy
- 8Tyukavin
- 11Suleymanov
- 15Kulikov
- 16Kalugin
- 17Grulev
- 18Utkin
- 20Umiarov
- 23Adamov
Iceland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Gunnarsson
- 22Thordarson
- 23Leifsson
- 4Thorkelsson
- 16Gunnarsson
- 9Thordarson
- 6Hauksson
- 18WillumssonSubstituted forFinnssonat 85'minutes
- 7JóhannessonSubstituted forAndersonat 65'minutes
- 17GudjohnsenSubstituted forWillumssonat 76'minutes
- 11ThorsteinssonSubstituted forIngimundarsonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Olafsson
- 2Pálmason
- 3Fridriksson
- 5Olafsson
- 8Baldursson
- 10Anderson
- 12Valdimarsson
- 14Willumsson
- 15Ingimundarson
- 19Bjarkason
- 20Finnsson
- 21Helgason
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Russia U21 4, Iceland U21 1.
Post update
Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brynjólfur Darri Willumsson (Iceland U21).
Booking
Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nail Umiarov (Russia U21).
Post update
Valdimar Ingimundarson (Iceland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Post update
Roman Evgeniev (Russia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ari Leifsson (Iceland U21).
Post update
Attempt missed. Konstantin Tyukavin (Russia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Lomovitskiy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Lomovitskiy (Russia U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Igor Diveev.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland U21. Valdimar Ingimundarson replaces Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland U21. Kolbeinn Finnsson replaces Willum Willumsson.
Post update
Foul by Nail Umiarov (Russia U21).
Post update
Alex Thór Hauksson (Iceland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stefán Teitur Thordarson (Iceland U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Russia U21. Alexander Lomovitskiy replaces Daniil Lesovoy.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland U21. Brynjólfur Darri Willumsson replaces Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen.