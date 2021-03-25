Sweden v Georgia

Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Nordfeldt
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 14Helander
- 6Augustinsson
- 21Kulusevski
- 20OlssonBooked at 58mins
- 7Larsson
- 17Claesson
- 15Isak
- 11IbrahimovicBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 1Olsen
- 4Starfelt
- 5Bengtsson
- 8Ekdal
- 9Cajuste
- 10Forsberg
- 12Johnsson
- 13Karlsson
- 16Krafth
- 18Sema
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
Georgia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Loria
- 13Chabradze
- 4Kashia
- 23Dvali
- 5Giorbelidze
- 7Kankava
- 6Aburjania
- 9Lobzhanidze
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 18KvaratskheliaSubstituted forKiteishviliat 45'minutes
- 11Kvilitaia
Substitutes
- 2Kakabadze
- 3Tabidze
- 8Zivzivadze
- 10Kiteishvili
- 12Mamardashvili
- 14Grigalava
- 15Beridze
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Shengelia
- 20Jigauri
- 21Gvilia
- 22Mikautadze
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).
Post update
Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Filip Helander (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).
Post update
Hand ball by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).
Booking
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).
Post update
Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden).
Post update
Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).
Post update
Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Grigol Chabradze with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Post update
Hand ball by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).
Second Half
Second Half begins Sweden 1, Georgia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Otar Kiteishvili replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sweden 1, Georgia 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.