World Cup Qualifying - European
SwedenSweden1GeorgiaGeorgia0

Sweden v Georgia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Nordfeldt
  • 2Lustig
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 14Helander
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 20OlssonBooked at 58mins
  • 7Larsson
  • 17Claesson
  • 15Isak
  • 11IbrahimovicBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 1Olsen
  • 4Starfelt
  • 5Bengtsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 9Cajuste
  • 10Forsberg
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Karlsson
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Sema
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison

Georgia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Loria
  • 13Chabradze
  • 4Kashia
  • 23Dvali
  • 5Giorbelidze
  • 7Kankava
  • 6Aburjania
  • 9Lobzhanidze
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 18KvaratskheliaSubstituted forKiteishviliat 45'minutes
  • 11Kvilitaia

Substitutes

  • 2Kakabadze
  • 3Tabidze
  • 8Zivzivadze
  • 10Kiteishvili
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 14Grigalava
  • 15Beridze
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 19Shengelia
  • 20Jigauri
  • 21Gvilia
  • 22Mikautadze
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).

  3. Post update

    Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Filip Helander (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).

  7. Booking

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).

  9. Post update

    Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden).

  11. Post update

    Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).

  13. Post update

    Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Grigol Chabradze with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sweden 1, Georgia 0.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Otar Kiteishvili replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sweden 1, Georgia 0.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria11001013
3Moldova11001013
4Faroe Islands100101-10
5Scotland100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11004043
2Hungary11002023
3Albania11001013
4Andorra100101-10
5Poland100102-20
6San Marino100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11002023
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100102-20
6Iceland100103-30
