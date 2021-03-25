Spain v Greece

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Simón
- 22Llorente
- 12García
- 15RamosSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 14Gayà
- 16Rodri
- 11Torres
- 8Koke
- 6Canales
- 19Olmo
- 7Morata
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Porro
- 3Llorente
- 4Martínez
- 5Busquets
- 9Gil
- 10Thiago Alcántara
- 13Sánchez
- 17Ruiz
- 18Alba
- 20González
- 21Oyarzabal
Greece
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Bakakis
- 4Papadopoulos
- 3Tzavellas
- 21Tsimikas
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 18LimniosSubstituted forSiopisat 45'minutes
- 5Bouchalakis
- 20MantalosSubstituted forTzolisat 45'minutes
- 7Masouras
- 11Bakasetas
Substitutes
- 6Kyriakopoulos
- 9Giakoumakis
- 10Fortounis
- 12Kapino
- 13Dioudis
- 14Mavrias
- 15Androutsos
- 16Pavlidis
- 17Tzolis
- 19Svarnas
- 22Mavropanos
- 23Siopis
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Goal! Spain 1, Greece 1. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Íñigo Martínez (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Íñigo Martínez (Spain) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Greece. Giorgos Masouras draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Post update
Offside, Greece. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Íñigo Martínez replaces Sergio Ramos.
Second Half
Second Half begins Spain 1, Greece 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Manolis Siopis replaces Dimitris Limnios.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Christos Tzolis replaces Petros Mantalos.
Half Time
First Half ends, Spain 1, Greece 0.
Post update
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).
Post update
Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Post update
Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Post update
Offside, Greece. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).
