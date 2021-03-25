World Cup Qualifying - European
SpainSpain1GreeceGreece1

Spain v Greece

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Simón
  • 22Llorente
  • 12García
  • 15RamosSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 14Gayà
  • 16Rodri
  • 11Torres
  • 8Koke
  • 6Canales
  • 19Olmo
  • 7Morata

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Porro
  • 3Llorente
  • 4Martínez
  • 5Busquets
  • 9Gil
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 13Sánchez
  • 17Ruiz
  • 18Alba
  • 20González
  • 21Oyarzabal

Greece

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 2Bakakis
  • 4Papadopoulos
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 18LimniosSubstituted forSiopisat 45'minutes
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 20MantalosSubstituted forTzolisat 45'minutes
  • 7Masouras
  • 11Bakasetas

Substitutes

  • 6Kyriakopoulos
  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 10Fortounis
  • 12Kapino
  • 13Dioudis
  • 14Mavrias
  • 15Androutsos
  • 16Pavlidis
  • 17Tzolis
  • 19Svarnas
  • 22Mavropanos
  • 23Siopis
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Spain 1, Greece 1. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  3. Booking

    Íñigo Martínez (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Íñigo Martínez (Spain) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Greece. Giorgos Masouras draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Íñigo Martínez replaces Sergio Ramos.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Spain 1, Greece 0.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Greece. Manolis Siopis replaces Dimitris Limnios.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Greece. Christos Tzolis replaces Petros Mantalos.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Spain 1, Greece 0.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).

  14. Post update

    Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).

  16. Post update

    Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria11001013
3Moldova11001013
4Faroe Islands100101-10
5Scotland100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11004043
2Hungary11002023
3Albania11001013
4Andorra100101-10
5Poland100102-20
6San Marino100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11002023
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100102-20
6Iceland100103-30
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories