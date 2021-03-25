World Cup Qualifying - European
MoldovaMoldova1Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands0

Moldova v Faroe Islands

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Moldova

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Namasco
  • 5Posmac
  • 6Epureanu
  • 4ArmasBooked at 47mins
  • 15Jardan
  • 22RataBooked at 35mins
  • 8Carp
  • 7IonitaBooked at 46mins
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 19Nicolaescu
  • 9Damascan

Substitutes

  • 3Bolohan
  • 10Caimacov
  • 11Iosipoi
  • 12Celeadnic
  • 13Arhirii
  • 14Cojocari
  • 16Antoniuc
  • 17Belousov
  • 18Dumbravanu
  • 20Dragan
  • 21Postolachi
  • 23Coselev

Faroe Islands

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Nielsen
  • 9RólantssonBooked at 27mins
  • 4FaeroSubstituted forVatnsdalat 40'minutes
  • 5Nattestad
  • 3Davidsen
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 6HanssonBooked at 18mins
  • 16Vatnhamar
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 11Andrasson Olsen
  • 14Edmundsson

Substitutes

  • 2Danielsen
  • 7Bjartalid
  • 12Gestsson
  • 13Baldvinsson
  • 15Vatnsdal
  • 17Johannesen
  • 18Egilsson Olsen
  • 19Jonsson
  • 20Berg Í Soylu
  • 21Jensen
  • 22Andreasen
  • 23Thomsen
Referee:
Iwan Griffith

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamFaroe Islands
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands).

  2. Post update

    Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vadim Rata.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gilli Rólantsson (Faroe Islands).

  6. Post update

    Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

  10. Post update

    Jóan Símun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

  12. Booking

    Igor Armas (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).

  15. Booking

    Artur Ionita (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Gilli Rólantsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Moldova 1, Faroe Islands 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Moldova 1, Faroe Islands 0.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11004043
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11002023
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5Iceland100102-20
6North Macedonia100102-20
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

