Moldova v Faroe Islands

Foul by Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands).
Line-ups
Moldova
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Namasco
- 5Posmac
- 6Epureanu
- 4ArmasBooked at 47mins
- 15Jardan
- 22RataBooked at 35mins
- 8Carp
- 7IonitaBooked at 46mins
- 2Reabciuk
- 19Nicolaescu
- 9Damascan
Substitutes
- 3Bolohan
- 10Caimacov
- 11Iosipoi
- 12Celeadnic
- 13Arhirii
- 14Cojocari
- 16Antoniuc
- 17Belousov
- 18Dumbravanu
- 20Dragan
- 21Postolachi
- 23Coselev
Faroe Islands
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Nielsen
- 9RólantssonBooked at 27mins
- 4FaeroSubstituted forVatnsdalat 40'minutes
- 5Nattestad
- 3Davidsen
- 10Vatnhamar
- 6HanssonBooked at 18mins
- 16Vatnhamar
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 11Andrasson Olsen
- 14Edmundsson
Substitutes
- 2Danielsen
- 7Bjartalid
- 12Gestsson
- 13Baldvinsson
- 15Vatnsdal
- 17Johannesen
- 18Egilsson Olsen
- 19Jonsson
- 20Berg Í Soylu
- 21Jensen
- 22Andreasen
- 23Thomsen
- Referee:
- Iwan Griffith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen.
Attempt blocked. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vadim Rata.
Foul by Gilli Rólantsson (Faroe Islands).
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
Jóan Símun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Booking
Igor Armas (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).
Booking
Artur Ionita (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gilli Rólantsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Second Half
Second Half begins Moldova 1, Faroe Islands 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Moldova 1, Faroe Islands 0.
Foul by Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands).