Romania v North Macedonia

Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Romania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nita
- 4Popescu
- 6Chiriches
- 15Andonie Burca
- 11Bancu
- 18Marin
- 7Stanciu
- 20Man
- 19Tanase
- 23ComanSubstituted forMihailaat 14'minutesBooked at 41mins
- 13Keseru
Substitutes
- 2Mogos
- 3Tosca
- 5Nedelcearu
- 8Cicaldau
- 9Puscas
- 10Maxim
- 12Lazar
- 14Hagi
- 16Radu
- 17Bicfalvi
- 21Mihaila
- 22Malino Paulino
North Macedonia
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Dimitrievski
- 2Bejtulai
- 6Musliu
- 4Ristevski
- 16NikolovBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAdemiat 54'minutes
- 13Ristovski
- 17Bardhi
- 21Elmas
- 8Alioski
- 23NestorovskiSubstituted forStojanovskiat 54'minutes
- 10PandevBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 3Askovski
- 5Ademi
- 7Radeski
- 9Trajkovski
- 11Hasani
- 12Bogatinov
- 14Ibraimi
- 15Avramovski
- 18Stojanovski
- 19Velkoski
- 20Spirovski
- 22Siskovski
Fábio Veríssimo
- Fábio Veríssimo
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Foul by Ovidiu Popescu (Romania).
Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Tanase (Romania).
Substitution, North Macedonia. Arijan Ademi replaces Boban Nikolov.
Substitution, North Macedonia. Vlatko Stojanovski replaces Ilija Nestorovski.
Goal! Romania 2, North Macedonia 0. Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claudiu Keseru.
Attempt blocked. Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania).
Attempt blocked. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ovidiu Popescu (Romania).
Second Half begins Romania 1, North Macedonia 0.
First Half ends, Romania 1, North Macedonia 0.
Attempt missed. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dennis Man.
Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card.
Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Attempt blocked. Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Razvan Marin (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.